'Look Ma! No fleet!' | Bus company without buses has novel way to put passengers on the road

If you’re thinking of going by bus, there’s a new way to ride and it’s taking its cue from Uber.

NEW YORK — Traveling for the holidays?

If you’re thinking of going by bus, there’s a new way to ride and it’s taking its cue from Uber and other rideshare companies.

Our Bus is a company that provides bus service to cities across the United States but doesn’t own any buses. The company contracts with local bus companies to provide the vehicles and the drivers. Our Bus provides the passengers, who purchase tickets through an app. In recent months, Our Bus has expanded routes both in and out of Connecticut.

“We work with local bus companies to fulfill the service,” said Numaan Akram, the President of OurBus. “It's a basic marketplace out there, we create demand and trips, we price it, we schedule it, we market it, it's our brand, our technology. And the great thing is, is a great network of small businesses out there that own these buses that fulfill our service.”

Last month, new routes were inaugurated between New York City and Amherst, Massachusetts, including stops in Connecticut at Hartford and Bradley International Airport and in Mass. at Holyoke and Northampton.

Our Bus has also started service between Northampton, Massachusetts, and Logan Airport in Boston with stops across Pioneer Valley.

The company said both new corridors will offer fares beginning at $25 and the most direct routes with no requirement for passengers to transfer.

“At the end of the day, all transportation is local,” said Akram. “And we're working with these local bus companies and bringing them new demand. We're creating new demand. We're selling individual rides to trips that [the local bus companies] wouldn't have done. And then we're working with [them] to fulfill them.”

Our Bus also monitors both the local companies and the drivers through apps. “We're measuring the driver’s performance and the response time of the bus company and their on-time percentage and how well they drive like are they stopping and starting too fast and accelerating,” said Akram. “We have a series of criterion or a scoring mechanism for every operator and driver on the system. If they don't meet those, well, they can't drive with us.”

Like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb, pricing is based on demand and timing. And the company is also able to bring more buses easily to the busier routes.

The company plans on going public on the New York Stock Exchange soon. So that's big news for us.

“We continue to keep building. But what we're doing here, everything [is] local dynamic technology-based, that's what we're going to replicate and scale across the country," said Akram.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.