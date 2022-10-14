Where to find free mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Free screening mammograms will be available in Hartford and Glastonbury for uninsured or underinsured women.

HARTFORD, Conn. — To emphasize the importance of equitable health care services and breast cancer prevention, Saint Francis Hospital and Radiology Associates of Hartford will offer free mammograms during PinkLink later this month.

Free screening mammograms will be available for uninsured or underinsured women at two locations in the Greater Hartford area.

Saint Francis Hospital’s Comprehensive Women’s Health Center at 114 Woodland Street in Hartford from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Radiology Associates of Hartford’s Glastonbury location on 31 Sycamore Street, Suite 302 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event also provides an opportunity for women to catch up on their "lifesaving" screenings if they had put them off during the COVID pandemic.

"If you're one of those women who deferred mammograms, now's the opportunity, this is a reminder," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to PinkLink event organizers. For 10 years now, the program has provided hundreds of free mammograms for women across Connecticut.

