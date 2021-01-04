April Art Lesson with Shanna Melton

This month's art lesson will teach you how to create an Ekphrastic poem using a painting as inspiration. Local Poet and Visual Artist Shanna Melton walks you through the steps to create a rhyming couplet poem based on her elephant painting. All you need to participate is something to write on and to write with...and of course your imagination. Enjoy exploring your creativity and when you are done, take a picture of your poem and you can enter it into this month's contest and possibly win a master class with Shanna Melton and $100 gift card to Michael's Arts & Crafts.
Shanna T. Melton is an award winning Poet, Painter and Art Consultant from Bridgeport, CT. Performing, exhibiting and creating performance venues since 1997 has offered great opportunities to share her work with diverse communities. Shanna has performed in poetry venues from Atlanta through Canada. Her work carries the essence of humanity and poetry. She began facilitating workshops like The Writer’s Group and creating poetry venues like Lyrical Voices Night of Poetry and Arts out of a strong desire to build a strong network of artists who can encourage one another to continue creating. Learn more about Shanna here.
Connecticut Creative Futures is sponsored by Connecticut Office of The Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education.