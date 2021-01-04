April Art Lesson with Shanna Melton

This month's art lesson will teach you how to create an Ekphrastic poem using a painting as inspiration. Local Poet and Visual Artist Shanna Melton walks you through the steps to create a rhyming couplet poem based on her elephant painting. All you need to participate is something to write on and to write with...and of course your imagination. Enjoy exploring your creativity and when you are done, take a picture of your poem and you can enter it into this month's contest and possibly win a master class with Shanna Melton and $100 gift card to Michael's Arts & Crafts.