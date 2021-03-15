Connecticut Creative Futures Campaign Launch

No matter what kind of artist you are, you can create your own creative future.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61/CW20 announced today a new partnership with the Connecticut Office of The Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education forming Connecticut Creative Futures, an arts-based initiative designed to highlight Connecticut artists and careers in the arts and offer hands-on arts projects for all students and their families.

The goal of Connecticut Creative Futures is to develop creative thinking skills and promote careers in all facets of the arts industry, which continues to have a major impact on the Connecticut economy. Students will have the opportunity to take three online arts learning activities and enter their work in the Connecticut Creative Futures Art Contest, scheduled to begin in April.

“Connecticut has a long history of artistic talent,” said Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “This new initiative will provide more teaching and more opportunities for students to express those talents to a wide audience.”

“The arts and arts education play a crucial role in shaping and inspiring lifelong learners. Providing a well-rounded education focused on the whole child includes expanding access to as many opportunities as possible for students to gain the knowledge, skills, and understanding needed for their growth and development in school and beyond. The Creative Futures partnership is one such pathway and we are excited to continue to open doors to experiences for students to actively engage in the arts throughout their lives,” said Acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.

“The Office of the Arts is excited about our partnership with FOX61/CW20,” said Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums for the state. “Connecticut is chock full of incredible artistic talent across a variety of disciplines. We want to spread the word that there are myriad opportunities for creative careers in Connecticut.”

“Connecticut has a vibrant arts community that is always in need of new, fresh talent who can leave their mark on the world through their artwork. This new initiative with FOX61/CW20 and the state Department of Education will give our students the platform to color the world with their innovative ideas and artistic ability,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “As chairwoman of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, I am so excited to support this project that will provide the next generation with the skill set and experience needed to become the next renowned painter, acclaimed sculptor or notable photographer.”

Connecticut Creative Futures will also include profiles of local artists and a live arts-themed interview series that will air every Friday at 10:00am on the FOX61 Morning News, Connecticut’s only All Local All Morning newscast.