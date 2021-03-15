x
Connecticut Creative Futures spotlights Ysanne.

Meet artist Ysanne, CEO and Founder of Ysanne Music.
Credit: Fox61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ysanne is a local singer/songwriter with a passion for her craft and creating opportunities for others to express their creativity.  Click on the links below to sample her work.

Website: YsanneMusic.com

Video links:

Workshop Recap: https://youtu.be/Xvh0ZDfs9JM

2020 Magazine Shoot: https://youtu.be/j48EMi44BTU

2019 recap: https://youtu.be/iSBZtSSyuUI

Music Videos:

You Don't Get It: https://youtu.be/Ip1dL869Orw

There I Go: https://youtu.be/b7fdRZNfiUw

How To Phrase It: https://youtu.be/oTP-ALIm_Es

Bye Felicia: https://youtu.be/lfjTaTIdV0Y

Performance links:

Feb 2020: https://youtu.be/Pot5aZ1rrWY

Bye Felicia live: https://youtu.be/jQw0lNHSnUA