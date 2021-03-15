Connecticut Creative Futures spotlights Ysanne.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ysanne is a local singer/songwriter with a passion for her craft and creating opportunities for others to express their creativity. Click on the links below to sample her work.
Website: YsanneMusic.com
Video links:
Workshop Recap: https://youtu.be/Xvh0ZDfs9JM
2020 Magazine Shoot: https://youtu.be/j48EMi44BTU
2019 recap: https://youtu.be/iSBZtSSyuUI
Music Videos:
You Don't Get It: https://youtu.be/Ip1dL869Orw
There I Go: https://youtu.be/b7fdRZNfiUw
How To Phrase It: https://youtu.be/oTP-ALIm_Es
Bye Felicia: https://youtu.be/lfjTaTIdV0Y
Performance links:
Feb 2020: https://youtu.be/Pot5aZ1rrWY
Bye Felicia live: https://youtu.be/jQw0lNHSnUA