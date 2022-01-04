CT Creative Futures Presents Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud uses a pyramid structure. Beginning at the classroom level, winners from each class will advance to the schoolwide competition. Each school will send a finalist to the Connecticut state finals. Ultimately, one student per state will advance to the National Finals in Washington, DC. But there's more to the program than the competition. Students learn how to express themselves, gaining confidence in their voice and how to use it to affect change or shine line on important aspects of their lives. For more information or if you have questions, contact Kimolee Eryn via email at kimoleeeryn@gmail.com.