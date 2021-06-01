June Art Lesson with Kimolee Eryn

Learn how to create a dramatic scene; and you could win a prize.

This month's art lesson will teach you how to create a dramatic scene. Local Author and Artist Kimolee Eryn walks you through how to create a simple dramatic scene. All you need is something to write with, a piece of paper and your imagination.

Enjoy exploring your creativity and when you are done, take a picture of your puppet in action and you can enter it into this month's contest and possibly win a master class with Kimolee Eryn and $100 gift card to Michael's Arts & Crafts.

Kimolee Eryn is a multidisciplinary artist whose goal is to create authentically. Her hope is that the authenticity reflects humanity’s propensity for growth in a way that gives others permission to feel validated in their humanness while still pursuing growth. To learn more about Kimolee, click here.