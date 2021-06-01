June Art Lesson with Kimolee Eryn

This month's art lesson will teach you how to create a dramatic scene. Local Author and Artist Kimolee Eryn walks you through how to create a simple dramatic scene. All you need is something to write with, a piece of paper and your imagination.
Enjoy exploring your creativity and when you are done, take a picture of your puppet in action and you can enter it into this month's contest and possibly win a master class with Kimolee Eryn and $100 gift card to Michael's Arts & Crafts.
Kimolee Eryn is a multidisciplinary artist whose goal is to create authentically. Her hope is that the authenticity reflects humanity’s propensity for growth in a way that gives others permission to feel validated in their humanness while still pursuing growth. To learn more about Kimolee, click here.
Connecticut Creative Futures is sponsored by Connecticut Office of The Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education.