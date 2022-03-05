Meet artist, Anna Lindemann, an evo-devo artist.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CT Creative Futures profiles local artist Anna Lindemann. Anna is both an artist and educator, and is devoted to integrating art and science. Her creative work combines animation, music, video, and performance to explore the emerging field of Evo Devo (Evolutionary Developmental Biology). She calls herself an Evo Devo Artist. Learn more about Anna from the links below.
- Anna Lindemann personal website: www.annalindemann.com
- Department of Digital Media & Design at University of Connecticut: www.dmd.uconn.edu
