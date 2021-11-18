Meet Creative Artist, Amy Smith

Amy L.A. Smith is an artist, art advocate, and the creator of Mental Health Connecticut’s state-wide Mending Art program. Additionally, Amy has owned and operated art galleries, has worked with hundreds of artists throughout our community, and shares her experiences and creativity through her work as: curator, juror, consultant, published writer and public speaker on the benefits of art and wellbeing. Learn more about Amy's work at Mending Art here and how it has affected others here.