Meet Mark and Juner Patnode, Teaching Artists

CT Creative Futures profiles teaching artists Mark and Juner Patnode.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mark and Juner Patnode are local teaching artist from New London, CT. Each is an individual artist in their own right but they fuse their art together in what they call their East meets West philosophy.

Juner Patnode is an artist, master calligrapher, and published author.

Check out her book – The Art of Yujuan Patnode here.

Mark Patnode is a visual artist/painter. To learn more about Mark, click here. https://marktheartist.com/

To find out more about Juner and Mark's East & West, click here.