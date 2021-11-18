x
CT Arts

Meet Suave Ski, Hip Hop Entrepreneur

Andrew Camacho, aka Suave Ski, is a Hip Hop Entrepreneur who is helping kids learn the ins and out of the music business.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Suave-Ski is an Independent Hip-Hop Recording Artist from New London, CT representing Main Plug Entertainment / Outsiderz Klub.  You can check out his music here.

Check out Creative Konnection,  a Professional Multimedia Studio located in Downtown New London, Connecticut. They house creatives who offer custom content creation including Photography, Videography, Graphic Design, Motion Art & more.. Creative Konnection takes pride in their work and strive to create high-quality content that is affordable and available to all. Either in-studio or out in the field they do whatever it takes to capture your memories & moments.  Check out Creative Konnection here.

Learn more about Artflame Music academy and sign up for talent auditions here: Artflame Music Academy here.  

Credit: Artflame

Connecticut Creative Futures is sponsored by the Connecticut Office of The Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education.

