New Haven Documentary Film Festival calls on student filmmakers for 'The New Normal' challenge

All CT middle school, high school, and college students are invited to make a short documentary with the resources at their home. The deadline to submit in July 1.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Documentary Film Festival is continuing its effort of equipping the next generation of filmmakers with the tools and the community to tell stories.

As the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the festival's Student Competition, they created the NHDocs Student Quarantine Film Challenge.

It's returning in 2021 with what they say will be a slightly different take.

The Challenge calls on all Connecticut middle school, high school, and college students to make a short documentary (5 minutes or fewer) with the resources at their home.

Theme: “The New Normal.”

Officials say students can interpret the theme however they like as long as the film is a documentary and is less than five minutes and answers the following questions:

What is the new normal for school?

For their parents at work?

For their favorite restaurants or activities?

How has life changed as we slowly move past the past year?

What is normal now?

The deadline to submit films is July 1.

They must be submitted on the NH Docs website under the Connecticut Student Filmmaker NEW NORMAL Challenge category. Submission is free. Limit one film per student.

The New Haven Documentary Film Festival says there will be a special prize category for the films for first, second, and third place.

Winners could also have their film screened at the festival on a large screen for an audience and will be recognized on the website.

Additionally, students in the challenge will be able to participate in up to three 15-minute video-chat mentor sessions with professional filmmakers during the process of making their films.

The sessions will help students with creative ideas for telling their stories within the confines of their current limited resources.

If you have questions or need to set up a mentorship? Contact Lindsay Thompson at lindsay@nhdocs.com or Katherine Kowalczyk at katherine@NHdocs.com, or visit: filmfreeway.com/NHdocs

