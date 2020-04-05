Class of 2020 | Here's how to give CT graduating seniors a shout-out

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 coronavirus disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams of making this our best year yet.
Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to getting that first post college job or becoming a freshman in college.
CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓
