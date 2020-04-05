Class of 2020 | Here's how to give CT graduating seniors a shout-out

Fox61 and CW20 want to make sure the Senior class of 2020 still get their shout-outs.

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 coronavirus disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams of making this our best year yet.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to getting that first post college job or becoming a freshman in college.

Fox61 and CW20 wants to make sure the Senior class of 2020 still get their shout-outs.

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓

Make sure you watch Fox61 and CW20 to see the shout-outs.

Here’s how to do it via upload in the form below:

🎓 Submit a photo (Please Do not submit a professional or yearbook photo)

🎓 Student’s name

🎓 School name

🎓 A personal message to your senior

Reminder: UPLOAD THE SENIOR'S PHOTO

Disclaimer: By submitting a photo, you confirm you own all rights to the photo and you are granting Fox61/CW20 permission to use it in perpetuity on any Fox61/CW20 digital platform or on television without additional permissions. Please do not submit a professional or yearbook photo. We will not use any professional and official yearbook photos that are submitted. Please submit photos taken only by you or a family member. We reserve the right not to publish any photographs in our editorial discretion. Your submission, and our use of your photo(s), is subject to Fox61’s Terms of Service.