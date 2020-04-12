NE 61 Day Challenge: Benefits of MediMind and meditation

Do you know you need help relaxing but don’t know where to start? If that sounds like you then the MediMind app is a great resource for you.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Trinity Health of New England 61 Day Challenge is focusing on mind body and spirit for 2020 and today we're focusing on relaxation.



Do you know you need help relaxing but don’t know where to start? If that sounds like you then the MediMind app is a great resource for you.

FOX61's Ashely Afonso spoke one on one with one of the app's co-founders and CEO, Delanea Davis, on the difference meditation can make.



“What we encourage people to do is to think about the way they currently live life," explained Davis, "If you go for walks in your neighborhood or if you walk your dogs, that’s a great time to listen to some of this inspiring and motivating content.

Davis said that the meditation journey is not linear. The type of meditation someone does might depend on the type of day they're having and what’s currently going on in their life.

"There are so many flavors within meditation, it’s best to sample a lot," said Davis, "Find the one that works for you and knowing that the process can evolve. You might start out with guided meditation and love it and then you graduate to 'I just want instrumental' and then you might graduate to 'I just want silence'."

Learn more about the MediMind app here.