61 Day Challenge: Mindfulness to help with wired brains

During the holiday season, there is always an uptick in stress, even more so this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this year's Trinity Health of New England 61 Day Challenge, we're focusing on body, mind, and spirit.

During the holiday season, there is always an uptick in stress, even more so this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to help keep yourself grounded, and to help reduce stress.

Anyone can do it, it doesn't require lots of time or energy.

Peter Callahan, Leadership and Engagement Director at Copper Beech Institute explains to FOX61's Maggie Slysz how important mindfulness is.