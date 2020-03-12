NE 61 Day Challenge: Finding wellness throughout 2020

For the Trinity Health of New England 61 Day Challenge this year, the focus is on mind, body, and spirit.
What do we mean when we say "wellness"? Or "staying well"? It means more than just avoiding COVID-19 and maybe going for a jog.
FOX61's Tim Lammers talks with Dr. Fatima Jalil from Saint Mary's Hospital about "wellness".
She discusses the impact of COVID-19 on people's mental and physical health this year. The virus had caused folks across the country to hunker down inside, children to learn from home, and for all of us to keep our distance from each other.