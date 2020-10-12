NE 61 Day Challenge: Working out your mind

Your brain needs a workout too! Some would argue in 2020, it needs it now more than ever.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Take a deep breath, and get ready to workout! Today, we are working out your mind. It's all part of this year's New England 61 Day Challenge, focusing on mind, body, and spirit.

"Mindfulness is a term that is used a lot, but really, meditation is the exercise," said Peter Callahan, Leadership and Engagement Director at Copper Beech Institute. "So if you've heard of meditation, it's sort of like the gym for this muscle of your mind. We work out on meditation so we can then go out into the world and be hopefully even a little bit more mindful."

Callahan teaches people about how to stay mindful and how to meditate, and knows that for some, this is a practice that's easier said than done once your mind starts racing.

"It's not necessarily about stopping our thoughts but being able to notice what we are thinking about, what emotions are going on, so we can hopefully be a little less yanked around by them," said Callahan.

So it's one thing, to be aware of your thoughts, and being mindful, but how do you start meditating?

"Just trying it out, not taking my word for it or all the research and science that's out there, but really trying to give it a shot and experiment," Callahan advised.

And if you've got just a few minutes to spare, that's all you'll need! Callahan said it's all about consistency if you want to maintain an active practice.

Here are some tips to get you started:

1. Have a really clear understanding of why you're doing it. What's the reason? What's your purpose for doing this practice?

2. Start small and simple. One or two minutes to start along with an app that you can use every day. It starts a streak that can keep you going on a day you may not want to.

3. Cue yourself! Make it a habit. If you're going to brush your teeth, do that, and then meditate for a few minutes. Doing that over and over again builds a habit, and your brain understands that once you're done brushing your teeth, it's time to meditate.