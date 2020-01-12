NE 61 Day Challenge: Managing stress

Prolonged exposure to stress can be harmful, so what can we do about it?

There's no denying this year has been stressful from the pandemic to social justice reforms, to economic suffering.

Stress is not something to take lightly. As Edna Rodriguez, director of clinical programming for Providence Behavioral Health Hospital puts it prolonged exposure causes our bodies to constantly feel like it's under threat. Prolonged exposure to stress is harmful.

So what can we do about it? Try to practice relaxation and meditation, said Rodriguez. Exercise, doing things you know you can control also helps.

To help combat the loneliness and the difficulty to stay connected, Rodriguez said thanks to technology, it's making it easier to stay connected.