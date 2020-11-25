NE 61 Day Challenge: Focusing on keeping mind, body, spirit healthy during the pandemic

This year, we are focusing on mind, body, and spirit.

We are happy to partner with Trinity Health of New England on this year’s 61 Day Challenge!

Trinity Health Of New England is engaging New Englanders to live longer and healthier lives.

This year is totally different than past ones. We started off 2020 in an unprecedented way. By February, we were introduced to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then by March? We all found ourselves restricted to our homes to stay safe and to keep others safe.

But then, as time went on, this year saw more crises:

COVID-19 Pandemic

Economic Crisis

Social Justice Crisis

In the midst of all this, we thought we would do things a little differently and this year we are focusing on mind, body, and spirit.

How do we go about doing that? When you think about these three crises here in New England – you think about the emotions one is experiencing: feelings of isolation, depression, anxiety, and other emotional or financial stressors that become more common during this type of situation.

Unfortunately, we are seeing suicide ideation and suicide attempts increasing

Like any other major crisis, it has an impact on the mind, body, and spirit.