NE 61 Day Challenge: Helping children through the pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — As we continue with the Trinity Health of New England 61 Day Challenge, we're focusing on the wellness of mind, body, and spirit. However, it's not just us that need extra care this year.

Dr. Karen Conway, a pediatrician with the Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, talks to FOX61's Ashely Afonso about the impacts the pandemic has had on children this year.

Social distancing and remote learning have left many children and teens feeling isolated. Dr. Conway outlines how parents can promote some kind of interaction safely to keep their children engaged.

There are also many questions children may have at this time regarding the pandemic. At some point during the pandemic, your teen or child may need professional help to deal with the changes. Dr. Conway also discusses where parents can go for that help.