NE 61 Day Challenge: Meditation for stress management

HARTFORD, Conn — The process of meditation is probably a lot easier than you think, and you don't have to spend a lot of time on it either. As this pandemic brings new stress to just about everyone, Cloud9 Online Chief Operating Officer Henry Edinger said it more important than ever to mediate.

"Meditation is really interesting because it's been around for 3000 years, it's nature's way of helping us cope with our environment. If you think about it that way it's a very natural and non-pharmaceutical way of balancing your emotions."

Edinger is the co-founder of Cloud9 which created the Medi Mind mindfulness app. On the app, they have guided meditations to help you through several issues, like stress or trouble sleeping and some of them only require a few minutes.

"It's normal to feel the stress it's also normal to take some deep breaths and just allow yourself the time to get yourself re-centered and then you can help others get re-centered after that," said Edinger. "Our app Medimind has guided meditations that when you go in you just start to listen to them you're going to hear a loving kind voice we pride ourselves on having meditations that take you by the hand and just make it really easy for you to do you just put the headphones in and you're golden."