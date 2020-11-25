NE 61 Day Challenge: Keeping routine health up during the pandemic

Doctors are asking people to keep their appointments and go to their routine check ups to stay safe and healthy

HARTFORD, Conn — During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country did shelter at home and as a result, they put off doctor visits

FOX61' Maggie Slysz talked to Dr. Michael Grey, Chief of Internal Medicine at St. Francis Hospital about that fear and all the safety protocols that are out there to try to keep patients safe.

So, why is it so important to get this message across right now?

"It’s been really impressive to me how many of my patients have been struggling through the pandemic with a lot of stress-related issues whether it's depression anxiety, PTSD," said Dr. Grey. "People got the message you know that they shouldn't go in to see their physician or go to the emergency room unless they really were sick and I think that's had a bigger impact on our patients and our communities in our country than we've really appreciated."

Dr. Grey goes on to say that telehealth has been a great tool that has allowed doctors to stay in touch with patients through the pandemic.