NE 61 Day Challenge: Mindful eating

HARTFORD, Conn — The Trinity Health of New England 61 Day Challenge this year is focusing on mind body and spirit.

FOX61's Ashley Afonso spoke with a dietitian at St. Mary's Hospital about mindful eating and the role that can play in our overall health this advice especially pertinent as we approach one of the biggest eating holidays of the year.

Mindful eating is the concept of being present in the moment and being aware of all the facets of the eating process.

It can be defined as eating with intention and attention. Mindful eating is a way to have a healthy diet but also enjoy some of your favorite treats a mindful eating pattern includes recognizing physical hunger and satiety cues.

Choosing foods for both enjoyment and nourishment consuming meals slowly and without distraction.

So how do you tell the difference between when you're actually hungry and when you're mindlessly munching start by asking yourself am I hungry?