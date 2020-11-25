NE 61 Day Challenge: Jeff Nelder discusses minfulness app

Medi Minds helps people let go of the past, stop worrying about the future, and keep them in the present moment

HARTFORD, Conn — The focus of this year’s NE 61 Day Challenge is to promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. And to help with that Trinity Health Of New England partnered with the makers of the app, Medi Mind to offer if free to people who take the pledge.

FOX61’s Tim Lammers recently sat down with Jeff Nelder, Chief Mindfulness Officer of Cloud 9, the app’s maker, to talk about how mindfulness is easier and more accessible than you might think.

"People think mindfulness is a mysterious, esoteric practice and it’s really not. It is something they’ve been doing all their lives. Often without thinking about it," said Nelder "One of the key objects of mindfulness is to focus on your breaths and when you focus your attention on the breaths (in and out) you making yourself become present. That is what mindfulness is."

If you need an analogy, Nelder explained it as you can’t take a breath in the past and you can’t take a future breath, so when you’re breathing you’re focused on your breath you’re actually becoming present. And that’s what mindfulness is all about.

What goes wrong when we focused more on the past or present rather than right now?

Nelder said suffering comes from either latching onto things and getting carried away by them or from resisting things.

How does the Medi Mind app help people achieve the goal of staying in the moment?

"We’ve taken mindfulness-based meditation and we have put it to music and we have to beautiful voices and created a really beautiful experience that makes it really easy for people to sit and know that something is actually happening," said Nelder.