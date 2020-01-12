NE 61 Day Challenge: St. Mary's Chaplain on finding spirituality

We often hear advice and tips on how to take care of our mind and body, but what about our spirit?
With COVID-19 it's been hard for many to visit houses of worship, or mourn those who they've lost in the ways they're used to doing.
It's advised we acknowledge the hardships, and that our lives have been changed and impacted in various ways and not hide those emotions.
As painful as it is, embracing our feelings and being authentic is what's needed to help the spirit. If we hold in our physical and emotional stress it will come out in a way we don't expect and at a time we don't expect it.