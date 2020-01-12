NE 61 Day Challenge: St. Mary's Chaplain on finding spirituality

With all that's happened this year, how do we keep our spirit healthy?

We often hear advice and tips on how to take care of our mind and body, but what about our spirit?

With COVID-19 it's been hard for many to visit houses of worship, or mourn those who they've lost in the ways they're used to doing.

It's advised we acknowledge the hardships, and that our lives have been changed and impacted in various ways and not hide those emotions.