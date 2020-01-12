NE 61 Day Challenge: Training our minds for mindfulness

You don't need anything fancy. You don't need 30 minutes to an hour of complete silence.

HARTFORD, Conn — The 61 Day Challenge this year is focusing on mind, body, and spirit as 2020 continues to provide challenges and stress to many.

Peter Callahan is a leadership & life coach, teacher, facilitator at the Copper Beech Institute and he's helping us understand how to train and experience mindfulness.

Callahan says many still have misconceptions regarding mindfulness and that you don't need 30 minutes to an hour of straight silence to practice it. But, it's possible to do, no matter who you are.