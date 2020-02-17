New England Black Wolves, FOX61 honor military, first responders at Hometown Heroes Night

Fans turn out to cheer team, local heroes

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Military personnel and first responders were honored at Saturday night's New England Black Wolves game against the Rochester Knighthawks at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hometown Heroes Night is a chance for fans to support and honor those individuals who serve the country and community.

Army veteran and FOX61 Graphic Designer Boris Shaw served as the guest of the game, and FOX61 Meteorologist Rachel Piscitelli provided an in-game weather segment.

FOX61 anchor Keith McGilvery was also there to cheer on the Black Wolves and our local heroes.

Military personnel and first responders qualified for an exclusive deal at the box office – a $16-dollar ticket that included a $5 concession voucher.

The New England Black Wolves’ Community Spotlight focused on the Three Rivers Community College Veterans’ Organization. The organization will receive half of the 50/50 raffle proceeds of the evening.

The team also asked fans to bring non-perishable food items to donate to help fight hunger in the community.

“We are looking forward to Hometown Heroes Night and joining the Black Wolves in saluting our military personnel and first responders," said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61 and CW20. “These men and women have given their all on behalf of our country and communities and are deserving of recognition of their extraordinary service."