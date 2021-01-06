Watch Now: 2021 FOX61 Student News Awards Show

Join us as we announce the winners

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News will presented its 2020-21 FOX61 Student News Awards in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 2 at noon. The program was hosted by FOX61 News Anchor Keith McGilvery and Erika Arias.

FOX61 News partners with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalists in grades 6-12 across the state. More than a hundred schools participated in this year’s FOX61 Student News program, with dozens of stories produced on a wide variety of topics. Students produce every aspect of reporting on stories, events and issues affecting their local communities.

Every Friday and Saturday during the school year, we air a story produced by students from a school around the state from middle and high schools that participate in the FOX61 Student News program.

We also hold workshops for teachers and students, on the broadcast industry.

Each year, a panel of judges reviews all the stories submitted to FOX61 from schools across Connecticut. Entries may compete in multiple categories. We nominate the best in each category and then pick the best.

“The pandemic changed the way students have produced stories for FOX61 Student News this school year, but it has not discouraged our young people from creating incredible content,” said Jon Hitchcock, president and general manager of FOX61/CW20. “We congratulate all participants, teachers and families who helped make this year so special.”

Presenting sponsor Big Y and supporting sponsors the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Load Authority (CHESLA), the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education provide financial and promotional support to FOX61 Student News.

In a challenging year, the students did a great job, and it's always hard to pick the best.

