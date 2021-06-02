2021 FOX61 Student News Awards winners

Congratulations to all the students

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a challenging year, the students did a great job, and it's always hard to pick the best.

And here are the winners for the 2020-21 school year.

Hard News

Given to the best hard news story - $2,500 award

Sewage Setback at The River - Lauren Knowles Suffield Middle School

Community Events

Given to the best community news story - $2,500 award

Black History Month Town Hall - Karen Lau NFA

Big Y

Given to the best student news story that reports on local businesses - $2,000 award

Community Coming Together Through Puzzle Pieces - Sam Frawley NFA

Feature

Given to the best feature news story - $2,500 award

New Bookstore Includes People of All Abilities Dyllan Siegmund Dylan Sutter ACES Whitney Academy

CHESLA

Given to the best student news story that reports on education - $1,000 award

The College Decision - Sara Gostkowski Cromwell High School

Arts

Given to the best student news story that reports on the arts in Connecticut and careers in the arts industry - $1,000 award

Center Stage Community Theater - Daniella Berry, Marissa Manzo, Ethan Oko, Padin Larkin, Olivia Jansen Shelton Intermediate School

Presenting sponsor Big Y and supporting sponsors the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Load Authority (CHESLA), the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Education provide financial and promotional support to FOX61 Student News.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.