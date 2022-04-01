Canine Catering in Milford helps teach students real world lessons

Bobo’s Biscuits are widely-loved dog treats produced by Canine Catering, a dog biscuit business based in Jonathan Law High School.

MILFORD, Conn. — Story by Angela Chu - Jonathan Law High School

All natural and handmade, Bobo’s Biscuits are widely-loved dog treats produced by Canine Catering, a dog biscuit business based in Jonathan Law High School.

Run mainly by the Work Experience students, Canine Catering produces about 80-100 biscuits per batch.

The site’s job coach, Kacey Golebiewski, feels that every student deserves an opportunity to reach their future goals.

“I hope they gain a sense of independence and a feel for what it’s like to run a small business on their own,” Golebiewski said.

Paraprofessional Sharon Bencivengo shares her excitement about the opportunities students are given. “I think Canine Catering is a nice thing for the kids to do because not only does it give them a work experience, it’s something they are making and they can see the process from beginning to end,” Bencivengo said. “It’s just nice for them to have something like that, that they can call their own - something unique within the school.”

Students work in pairs in a scheduled rotation where they are given different tasks made to teach them about real-life work duties.

They learn the process of manufacturing products, counting money and giving change, and providing excellent customer service.

Jonathan Law senior Johnny Vaccino says he is appreciative of the work experience that canine catering offers to students.

“I just like the course because it gets me involved with a job outside of my classroom,” Vaccino said.

The biscuits are made of hearty and healthy ingredients such as whole wheat flour, milk, oatmeal, cornmeal, chicken broth, shortening, and eggs. And priced for only $1.50 per two ounce bag, bobo’s biscuits are popular amongst teachers and their pets.

