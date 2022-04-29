Celebrating diversity at Milford school

Stressing the importance of having lessons that reach every student

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — Story by Elizabeth Tran

April is Diversity Month, a time to celebrate the different cultures surrounding everyone, which includes those in schools.

At Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, many students celebrate different cultural holidays, while teachers try their best to create a diverse learning environment promoting inclusion.

Austin Cesare, the Department Chair of History said, “Having many different students in class I think it’s important to have lessons that reach every student, the curriculum is relevant, and it’s important to every student to understand how different things in American government and history apply to them.”

By valuing diversity, an environment can be created where students feel a sense of belonging. At home, students can celebrate their identity with cultural customs. While at school, teachers will try to appreciate the unique qualities of each student.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

