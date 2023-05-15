Fighting leukemia at Hall High | FOX61 Student News

A couple of students created Titans for a Change to support leukemia and lymphoma with their money raised.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Story by Will Patchen and Daniel Pasternak Hall High

Hall High School students had the opportunity to throw balls at teachers, leaving students with joy.

A couple of students created Titans for a Change to support leukemia and lymphoma with their money raised from multiple fundraisers. They created a Dodgeball tournament at Hall High school, and many students came to support.

Titans for a change fundraised the dodgeball tournament here at Hall High School, raising money for leukemia and lymphoma efforts.

We talked to Niya Bramble and Durshanie Rhumhall, who are leading contributors to the leukemia and lymphoma donations. They explained why they created this fundraiser and in depth explained personal reasons why they created this program.

