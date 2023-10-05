Finding soul in Soulbury | FOX61 Student News

Always community-minded, Soulbury has a donation jar for a local animal shelter, and supports local artists.

WOODBURY, Conn. — Story by Avery Peburn, Alexandra Quilli, Thea D'Amico, Ivanna Ortega Shepaug Valley High School

Small businesses are the driving force of the US economy, generating a whopping 44%. They even take up over 99% of all businesses in the US. Alexander Quilli, a Shepaug Valley School Sophomore, has a report about a local small business.

Soulbury is a cultural gift store located in Woodbury, CT. Aiden Usher, co-owner, states that the store sells jewelry, plants, crystal, incense, clothing, and more.

Aiden describes the beginnings of the business, stating that her mother had the idea for a long time, and with her grandfather’s help, opened the business at a nearby location. Not long after the business relocated to its current location, which had more character and was a place they could put their “souls” into.

Always community-minded, Soulbury has a donation jar for a local animal shelter, and supports local artists. Some of the employees actually create fine art, which is sold at the store as well. Peggy McFarland, a local artist and employee, creates and sells vintage jewelry and clothing.

Nici Derosier, another local artist and employee, supports the local art scene and also creates jewelry for the store. Soulbury is a place to find a one-of-a-kind piece of clothing or jewelry, and customers may even be inspired to create their own.

