FOX61 Student News: A Zombie 5K Run for Brain Cancer Research and Awareness

The Foundation, called Conquer Brain Tumors Inc. was started by Haddam Killingworth High School student Crystal Lentz and Cromwell High School Student Krysta Pereira

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Emily Kowalski Paolo Messina Sabrina Pereira / Cromwell Middle School

A non profit organization founded by two Connecticut High School Students hosted a Zombie 5k Race to raise money for brain cancer research.

The Foundation, called Conquer Brain Tumors Inc. was started by Haddam Killingworth High School student Crystal Lentz and Cromwell High School Student Krysta Pereira.

Lentz and Pereira started the foundation back in 2018 when they found out that they had similar life experiences. Twenty years ago, Pereira’s uncle, Carl, had a brain tumor on his brain stem. He was given six months to live. Carl is still alive today!

Lentz’s five-year old cousin Vincent was diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2016. Sadly he died in 2017. Lentz and Pereira started the foundation in honor of Carl and Vincent and others who suffer from brain cancer. They organize events like the Zombie 5k to raise money and awareness for brain cancer.

The race, the first of its kind, was a big success! “I thought it was an amazing race. I love that it raises money for brain cancer research, and it was one of my fastest 5ks ever!”,said sixth-grader Charlie Mandigo.

Richard Fernandes, top finisher, said, “the race was good. A tad confusing at the start, but once you did the first lap it was fine. A good race!”