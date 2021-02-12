FOX61 Student News: Aerospace Tradeshow helps students see their future

From Killingly High

HARTFORD, Conn — Story by Danny Kien and Terrence Allen

The Aerospace Components Manufacturers held the Aerospace Alley trade-show on November 10th at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Over a hundred different aerospace manufacturers set up booths at the fair to get a chance to speak about their companies. Different schools around Connecticut attended the fair to get a chance to introduce their students to the many different aerospace and manufacturing jobs available after high school.

Companies talked to the students about what their companies manufacture and what jobs the companies offer. Gov. Ned Lamont attended the fair to support the manufacturers at the convention.

The Aerospace Alley Trade-show was a great opportunity for students and manufacturers to meet and talk.

