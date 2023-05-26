Nominees for FOX61 Student News Awards 2022-23

Winners will be announced on June 7 during a ceremony at the University of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Big Y Locally Grown Award

Sponsored by Big Y

Shepaug Valley High School

Avery Peburn

Alexandra Quilli

Thea D'Amico

Ivanna Ortega

Jonathan Law High School

Arlene Banavong

Paige Jolley

Nicolina Salanto

Farmington High School

Cecilia Kolenich

Gage Barrow-Kulesza

Why 21 Award

Sponsored by Wheeler CT Clearinghouse and the CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Hall High School

Spencer Peterson III

Cromwell High School

Sakib Hossain

Daniel Hand High School

Jerry Morris

James Taylor

Not Just a Game Award

Sponsored by the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling

Manchester High School

Kathleen Regan

Carolyn Miner

Norwich Free Academy

Shane Baran

Hall High School

Spencer Peterson III

Aces Diversity and Inclusion Award

Sponsored by ACES

Jonathan Law High School

Macie Rascoll

Westbrook High School

Matthew Izzo

Manchester High School

Summer Garrepy

Olivia Ramsdell

Sports Award

Sponsored by the Hartford Wolfpack Foundation

Cromwell High School

Taylor Mooney

Manchester High School

Brianna Wallen

Mia Gilbert

Hall High School

Adam Ward

Matei Panaitisor

CT Creative Futures Award

Sponsored by the Connecticut Office of the Arts and CSDE

Manchester High School

Sam Belcher

Madelyn Spina

Jonathan Law High School

Maya Rosado

Caroline Doyle

East Hampton High School

Macie Brazal

Grace Montovani

Maya Dobson

CHESLA Education Award

Sponsored by CHESLA

Suffield High School

Vincent Casinghino

Manchester High School

Jeremy Zilora

Ben Donahue

Weaver High School

Johnathan Morales

Daisy Garriga

Jamillia Johnson

Liberty Blanco

Seraphin Bilombele

Best in Student News: Community Events

Cromwell High School

Emma Ribera

Simsbury High School

Nathan Cournoyer

Kiara Polidura

Norwich Free Academy

Aislinn Richmond

Jason Beauchamp

Best in Student News: Hard News

Daniel Hand High School

Deacon Wilkins

Juliette Brenza

Bryce Malary

KIllingly High School

Zoe Miller

Calvin Sandberg

Joseph A. Foran High School

Azam Hostetler

James Allen

Best in Student News: Feature

Simsbury High School

Nathan Cournoyer

Ethan Vasquez

Bryson Tsogt-Erdene

Manchester High School

Connor Ruganis

Jack Stokes

Shepaug Valley High School

Mia Melatti

Madison Molinaro

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:45 a.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

