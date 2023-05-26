x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Student News

Nominees for FOX61 Student News Awards 2022-23

Winners will be announced on June 7 during a ceremony at the University of Hartford.

More Videos

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Big Y Locally Grown Award

Sponsored by Big Y

Finding the Soul in Soulbury

  • Shepaug Valley High School
  • Avery Peburn
  • Alexandra Quilli
  • Thea D'Amico
  • Ivanna Ortega

Wag Central

  • Jonathan Law High School
  • Arlene Banavong
  • Paige Jolley
  • Nicolina Salanto

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.: A Local Business Focused on Sustainability and Giving Back

  • Farmington High School
  • Cecilia Kolenich 
  • Gage Barrow-Kulesza

Why 21 Award

Sponsored by Wheeler CT Clearinghouse and the CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Why 21

  • Hall High School
  • Spencer Peterson III

Vaping: The Controversial Trend

  • Cromwell High School
  • Sakib Hossain

Vape Laws for a Cause

  • Daniel Hand High School
  • Jerry Morris
  • James Taylor

Not Just a Game Award

Sponsored by the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling

Sports Gambling Awareness

  • Manchester High School
  • Kathleen Regan
  • Carolyn Miner

Teens Exposure to Gambling

  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Shane Baran

The Dangers of Underage, Online Gambling

  • Hall High School
  • Spencer Peterson III

Aces Diversity and Inclusion Award

Sponsored by ACES

Milford Adaptive Programs

  • Jonathan Law High School
  • Macie Rascoll

Coffee Wednesdays at WHS

  • Westbrook High School
  • Matthew Izzo

BeanZ & Co. 

  • Manchester High School
  • Summer Garrepy 
  • Olivia Ramsdell

Sports Award

Sponsored by the Hartford Wolfpack Foundation

The Making of a Ninja

  • Cromwell High School
  • Taylor Mooney

High School Basketball Introduces Shot Clocks

  • Manchester High School
  • Brianna Wallen 
  • Mia Gilbert

Hall High School Jumps into The Digital Arena with New Esports Program

  • Hall High School
  • Adam Ward 
  • Matei Panaitisor

CT Creative Futures Award

Sponsored by the Connecticut Office of the Arts and CSDE

Workspace Birthday

  • Manchester High School
  • Sam Belcher 
  • Madelyn Spina

Wings4Peace

  • Jonathan Law High School
  • Maya Rosado
  • Caroline Doyle

Student Musicians Step Up

  • East Hampton High School
  • Macie Brazal
  • Grace Montovani 
  • Maya Dobson

CHESLA Education Award

Sponsored by CHESLA

Suffield Agriscience Student Makes an Impact at the National Level

  • Suffield High School
  • Vincent Casinghino

Manufacturing at Manchester High School

  • Manchester High School
  • Jeremy Zilora 
  • Ben Donahue

Workforce Development Breakfast

  • Weaver High School
  • Johnathan Morales
  • Daisy Garriga
  • Jamillia Johnson
  • Liberty Blanco
  • Seraphin Bilombele

Best in Student News: Community Events

Souper Bowl Vs. Super Bowl

  • Cromwell High School
  • Emma Ribera

Diversity Concert Tribute to Faculty Member

  • Simsbury High School
  • Nathan Cournoyer
  • Kiara Polidura

Keeping Native American Culture Alive

  • Norwich Free Academy
  • Aislinn Richmond 
  • Jason Beauchamp

Best in Student News: Hard News

From Trash to Treasure

  • Daniel Hand High School
  • Deacon Wilkins
  • Juliette Brenza
  • Bryce Malary

Boston Dynamics

  • KIllingly High School
  • Zoe Miller
  • Calvin Sandberg

Fire Safety in The Winter Season

  • Joseph A. Foran High School
  • Azam Hostetler
  • James Allen

Best in Student News: Feature

Providing Students from Underserved Communities A Better Chance

  • Simsbury High School
  • Nathan Cournoyer
  • Ethan Vasquez
  • Bryson Tsogt-Erdene

Taber Marineau

  • Manchester High School
  • Connor Ruganis
  • Jack Stokes

Shepaug Welcomes a Baby Cow and Lamb

  • Shepaug Valley High School
  • Mia Melatti
  • Madison Molinaro

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:45 a.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Related Articles

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out