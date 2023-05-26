Nominees for FOX61 Student News Awards 2022-23

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Big Y Locally Grown Award
Sponsored by Big Y
- Shepaug Valley High School
- Avery Peburn
- Alexandra Quilli
- Thea D'Amico
- Ivanna Ortega
- Jonathan Law High School
- Arlene Banavong
- Paige Jolley
- Nicolina Salanto
- Farmington High School
- Cecilia Kolenich
- Gage Barrow-Kulesza
Why 21 Award
Sponsored by Wheeler CT Clearinghouse and the CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- Hall High School
- Spencer Peterson III
- Cromwell High School
- Sakib Hossain
- Daniel Hand High School
- Jerry Morris
- James Taylor
Not Just a Game Award
Sponsored by the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling
- Manchester High School
- Kathleen Regan
- Carolyn Miner
- Norwich Free Academy
- Shane Baran
- Hall High School
- Spencer Peterson III
Aces Diversity and Inclusion Award
Sponsored by ACES
- Jonathan Law High School
- Macie Rascoll
- Westbrook High School
- Matthew Izzo
- Manchester High School
- Summer Garrepy
- Olivia Ramsdell
Sports Award
Sponsored by the Hartford Wolfpack Foundation
- Cromwell High School
- Taylor Mooney
- Manchester High School
- Brianna Wallen
- Mia Gilbert
- Hall High School
- Adam Ward
- Matei Panaitisor
CT Creative Futures Award
Sponsored by the Connecticut Office of the Arts and CSDE
- Manchester High School
- Sam Belcher
- Madelyn Spina
- Jonathan Law High School
- Maya Rosado
- Caroline Doyle
- East Hampton High School
- Macie Brazal
- Grace Montovani
- Maya Dobson
CHESLA Education Award
Sponsored by CHESLA
- Suffield High School
- Vincent Casinghino
- Manchester High School
- Jeremy Zilora
- Ben Donahue
- Weaver High School
- Johnathan Morales
- Daisy Garriga
- Jamillia Johnson
- Liberty Blanco
- Seraphin Bilombele
Best in Student News: Community Events
- Cromwell High School
- Emma Ribera
- Simsbury High School
- Nathan Cournoyer
- Kiara Polidura
- Norwich Free Academy
- Aislinn Richmond
- Jason Beauchamp
Best in Student News: Hard News
- Daniel Hand High School
- Deacon Wilkins
- Juliette Brenza
- Bryce Malary
- KIllingly High School
- Zoe Miller
- Calvin Sandberg
- Joseph A. Foran High School
- Azam Hostetler
- James Allen
Best in Student News: Feature
- Simsbury High School
- Nathan Cournoyer
- Ethan Vasquez
- Bryson Tsogt-Erdene
- Manchester High School
- Connor Ruganis
- Jack Stokes
- Shepaug Valley High School
- Mia Melatti
- Madison Molinaro
The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.
Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:45 a.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!
Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.
