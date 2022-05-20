2022 FOX61 Student News Awards nominees

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Hard News Award
Distracted teen driving - Cromwell High School
Gabrielle Hills and Annika Peters
Go baby, go! - Manchester High School
Emily Madden and Madelyn Spina
School threats - Manchester High School
Carolyn Miner and Kathleen Regan
Community Events Award
Aerospace Tradeshow - Killingly High School
Danny Kien, Terrence Allen
Simsbury High School holds Freedom Pen-a-Thon for Veteran Suicide Awareness - Simsbury High School
Greyson Kellner, Cole Pirrello, David Post, and Nathan Cournoyer
Irene Drezek
Big Y Locally Grown Award
Simsbury students grows their own garden towers - Simsbury High School
Nathan Cournoyer
Irene Drezek
Suffield Land Conservancy establishes educational preserve - Suffield High School
Matt Sinofsky Jack Pixton
Feature Award
Huddies Cookies - Manchester High School
Antonio Mascitti and Ty LeGeyt
Simsbury High School holds Freedom Pen-a-Thon for veteran suicide awareness - Simsbury High School
Greyson Kellner, Cole Pirrello, David Post, and Nathan Cournoyer
Suffield Land Conservancy establishes educational preserve - Suffield High School
Matt Sinofsky Jack Pixton
CHESLA Education Award
Aerospace Tradeshow - Killingly High School
Danny Kien Terrence Allen
SIS Car Club - Shelton Intermediate School
Amaya Gutierrez, Joey Cummings, Alyssa Yegidis
Irene Drezek
CT Creative Futures Award
Bringing back live musicals after the pandemic - Simsbury High School
Nathan Cournoyer, Jack Sherman, Vaughn Marecki
Leah Cunha Crafts - South Windsor High School
Shaun Paschetto Jyothirmayee Mavillapalli
Life of an Irish dancer - Jonathan Law High School
Moira Staples, Maia Schwing, MaKenna Sharpe
Not Just A Game Award
Gambling can be an addiction too - Cromwell High School
Kasey Schultz
Gambling problems - Norwich Free Academy
Roldan Macy and Corey Hall
Scratch gambling off your list - Cromwell High School
Andrew Loura
ACES Diversity and Inclusion Award
Canine catering - Jonathan Law High School
Angela Chu
Developing diversity - Cromwell High School
Lori McClain
Gizmo & Gadget: The cutest mascots for mental health - Manchester High School
Emily Madden and Madelyn Spina
The winners will be announced at the FOX61 Student News Awards Ceremony on June 1 at the University of Hartford.
The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.
Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!
Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.