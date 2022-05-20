2022 FOX61 Student News Awards nominees

We're featuring the stories produced by these hard-working students

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hard News Award

Distracted teen driving - Cromwell High School

Gabrielle Hills and Annika Peters

Go baby, go! - Manchester High School

Emily Madden and Madelyn Spina

School threats - Manchester High School

Carolyn Miner and Kathleen Regan

Community Events Award

Aerospace Tradeshow - Killingly High School

Danny Kien, Terrence Allen

Simsbury High School holds Freedom Pen-a-Thon for Veteran Suicide Awareness - Simsbury High School

Greyson Kellner, Cole Pirrello, David Post, and Nathan Cournoyer

Small hands, big futures - Suffield High School

Irene Drezek

Big Y Locally Grown Award

Simsbury students grows their own garden towers - Simsbury High School

Nathan Cournoyer

Suffield Land Conservancy establishes educational preserve - Suffield High School

Matt Sinofsky Jack Pixton

Feature Award

Huddies Cookies - Manchester High School

Antonio Mascitti and Ty LeGeyt

CHESLA Education Award

Aerospace Tradeshow - Killingly High School

Danny Kien Terrence Allen

SIS Car Club - Shelton Intermediate School

Amaya Gutierrez, Joey Cummings, Alyssa Yegidis

CT Creative Futures Award

Bringing back live musicals after the pandemic - Simsbury High School

Nathan Cournoyer, Jack Sherman, Vaughn Marecki

Leah Cunha Crafts - South Windsor High School

Shaun Paschetto Jyothirmayee Mavillapalli

Life of an Irish dancer - Jonathan Law High School

Moira Staples, Maia Schwing, MaKenna Sharpe

Not Just A Game Award

Gambling can be an addiction too - Cromwell High School

Kasey Schultz

Gambling problems - Norwich Free Academy

Roldan Macy and Corey Hall

Scratch gambling off your list - Cromwell High School

Andrew Loura

ACES Diversity and Inclusion Award

Canine catering - Jonathan Law High School

Angela Chu

Developing diversity - Cromwell High School

Lori McClain

Gizmo & Gadget: The cutest mascots for mental health - Manchester High School

Emily Madden and Madelyn Spina

The winners will be announced at the FOX61 Student News Awards Ceremony on June 1 at the University of Hartford.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

