FOX61 Student News awards presented to Norwich Free Academy students

The students won in two major categories

NORWICH, Conn. — FOX61 News morning anchor Keith McGilvery presented 2020-21 FOX61 Student News Awards in person to the crew that produced one of the winning stories Tuesday morning.

Keith made his first stop this week at Norwich Free Academy where Sam Frawley and Glendon Dawson won the Big Y award for their story Community Coming Together Through Puzzle Pieces and Karen Lau won for her story Black History Month Town Hall in the Community Events category.

Karen Lau said, "The student news program has been the highlight of my time at NFA, I have loved working with all of the student journalists I've gone through the program and especially my teachers Mrs. Fitzgerald, and Mrs. Dedonato who have taught me so much about stories on camera, But also off-camera."

Glendon Dawson said, "You should get involved because it is probably a different experience than what you are used to and it is really fun."

Sam Frawley said, "I would say to Big Y, Thanks for allowing this to happen, It was a great opportunity."

The awards were announced last week. You can watch the awards show here. The program was hosted by FOX61 News Anchor Keith McGilvery and Erika Arias.

FOX61 News partners with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalists in grades 6-12 across the state. More than a hundred schools participated in this year’s FOX61 Student News program, with dozens of stories produced on a wide variety of topics. Students produce every aspect of reporting on stories, events and issues affecting their local communities.

Every Friday and Saturday during the school year, we air a story produced by students from a school around the state from middle and high schools that participate in the FOX61 Student News program.

We also hold workshops for teachers and students, on the broadcast industry.

Each year, a panel of judges reviews all the stories submitted to FOX61 from schools across Connecticut. Entries may compete in multiple categories. We nominate the best in each category and then pick the best.

