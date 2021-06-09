FOX61 Student News Awards presented to students in Cromwell, Suffield

The students won in two major categories

SUFFIELD, Conn — FOX61 News morning anchor Keith McGilvery presented 2020-21 FOX61 Student News Awards in person to the students that produced two of the winning stories Wednesday morning.

Keith stopped at Suffield Middle School where Lauren Knowles won the Hard News Award for Sewage Setback at The River. Knowles said, "It is honestly pretty crazy for me, I am so thankful for this FOX61 program that I can do this." Knowles had advice for other students, "Just go for it, it is such a great way to spend your time and you are learning so many different skills that can help you in life."

Keith also stopped at Cromwell High School to hand out the check for the CHESLA Awards to Sara Gostkowski, for her story The College Decision . Gutkowski said, "I decided to do my story on college admissions because I just felt it was really hard, especially during COVID to pick the right college, and a lot of seniors had trouble with it so I decided to make a story on it."

The awards were announced last week. You can watch the awards show here. The program was hosted by FOX61 News Anchor Keith McGilvery and Erika Arias.

FOX61 News partners with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalists in grades 6-12 across the state. More than a hundred schools participated in this year’s FOX61 Student News program, with dozens of stories produced on a wide variety of topics. Students produce every aspect of reporting on stories, events and issues affecting their local communities.

Every Friday and Saturday during the school year, we air a story produced by students from a school around the state from middle and high schools that participate in the FOX61 Student News program.

We also hold workshops for teachers and students, on the broadcast industry.

Each year, a panel of judges reviews all the stories submitted to FOX61 from schools across Connecticut. Entries may compete in multiple categories. We nominate the best in each category and then pick the best.

