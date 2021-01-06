FOX61 Student News Awards presented to students in Hamden, Shelton

The students won in two major categories

HAMDEN, Conn — FOX61 News morning anchor Keith McGilvery presented 2020-21 FOX61 Student News Awards in person to the students that produced two of the winning stories Thursday morning.



Keith presented awards to these students:

For the best feature story - New Bookstore Includes People of All Abilities Dyllan Siegmund Dylan Sutter ACES Whitney Academy

In the Arts category Center Stage Community Theater - Daniella Berry, Marissa Manzo, Ethan Oko, Padin Larkin, Olivia Jansen Shelton Intermediate School

The awards were announced last week. You can watch the awards show here. The program was hosted by FOX61 News Anchor Keith McGilvery and Erika Arias.

FOX61 News partners with high schools and middle schools in Connecticut to empower multi-media journalists in grades 6-12 across the state. More than a hundred schools participated in this year’s FOX61 Student News program, with dozens of stories produced on a wide variety of topics. Students produce every aspect of reporting on stories, events and issues affecting their local communities.

Every Friday and Saturday during the school year, we air a story produced by students from a school around the state from middle and high schools that participate in the FOX61 Student News program.

We also hold workshops for teachers and students, on the broadcast industry.

Each year, a panel of judges reviews all the stories submitted to FOX61 from schools across Connecticut. Entries may compete in multiple categories. We nominate the best in each category and then pick the best.

