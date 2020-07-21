FOX61 Student News Awards presented to winners

All this week, we'll be hitting the road to present the winners of the 2020 FOX61 Student News Awards with their prizes.
Thanks to our sponsor Big Y World Class Market for helping us celebrate student journalists!
We made the first stop on Tuesday in Madison. Congrats to Nick and Brian from Daniel Hand High School for their story on plastic bags and the environment.
Next we went to Suffield.Congrats to Lauren, Claire and their teacher Kevin Mattia from Suffield Middle School for winning for their story on a library in their hometown.