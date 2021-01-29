FOX61 Student News: Broadcasting during the pandemic

The sound may be the same, but what happens behind the scenes is very different

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Ian Mihalopoulos

Your favorite radio station sounds the same, but it is operating very differently during the pandemic. Christine Lee, the host of the 96.5 TIC morning show “Christine and Salt”, has been broadcasting at home thanks, in part, to Zoom. They had to figure out how to use Zoom, just like everybody else.

During morning broadcasts, she and her partner Salt, Zoom with each other and that is how they see each other for all of their visual cues for their morning show. Instead of interviewing celebrities in person, they interview them through Zoom.

They have interviewed artists like Lewis Capaldi, Andy Grammer, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. Christine Lee feels like interviewing a celebrity through Zoom is almost like they are coming into your living room. “It feels like you are FaceTiming with them. It is very Intimate.”