FOX61 Student News: Broadcasting during the pandemic

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Ian Mihalopoulos
Your favorite radio station sounds the same, but it is operating very differently during the pandemic. Christine Lee, the host of the 96.5 TIC morning show “Christine and Salt”, has been broadcasting at home thanks, in part, to Zoom. They had to figure out how to use Zoom, just like everybody else.
During morning broadcasts, she and her partner Salt, Zoom with each other and that is how they see each other for all of their visual cues for their morning show. Instead of interviewing celebrities in person, they interview them through Zoom.
They have interviewed artists like Lewis Capaldi, Andy Grammer, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. Christine Lee feels like interviewing a celebrity through Zoom is almost like they are coming into your living room. “It feels like you are FaceTiming with them. It is very Intimate.”
Complicating broadcasting from home has been an unexpected cancer diagnosis for Christine Lee. She believes that working from home has a lot of benefits especially while battling cancer. She doesn’t have to drive to work which allows her to sleep in a little bit and then just walk down the hall to broadcast. It has been really convenient for her to work from home, but you have to be careful not to be distracted.