FOX61 Student News: Broadway Cafe Cart Brings Coffee, Smiles

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Who says you can’t buy a cup of fresh ground coffee for just a dollar today? At William J. Johnston Middle School in Colchester, you not only get your daily joe, but a dose of joy, too.

The Broadway Cafe is a coffee cart that goes around the school selling beverages and snacks to the staff. It was created by the teachers who run the Life Skills Program to give students new and real-life opportunities.

Some of these experiences include: communicating with customers, counting money and distributing change, learning how to cook and properly handling kitchen tools.

The Broadway Cafe Cart sells coffee, teas and snacks, both healthy and delicious. The menu of items they sell range from hard-boiled eggs to homemade trail mixes, from fresh fruits to freshly baked goods. Repeat customers get discounts and coupons for future purchases.