FOX61 Student News: Building future leaders through girls basketball

NORWICH, Conn. — Story by Leeya Fabry and Aislinn Richmond

The Norwich Free Academy Girls’ Basketball team hosts a basketball clinic for girls from ages 5-13.

This free clinic provides girls with skills such as dribbling, shooting, and passing. It focuses on teaching the girls valuable life lessons such as hard work and dedication.

Coach Anne Zinn talked about the importance of the program, “The goal is for the girls to become more comfortable with the sport, but also gaining confidence, learning how to be young leaders, getting out there, and just growing their personalities a little bit.”

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

