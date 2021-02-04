FOX61 Student News: Businesses helping Businesses - Suffield HS

Amie Chapman, Owner of Modern Designs Salon in West Suffield has felt the effects

Story by Aiden Dultz

The Covid-19 pandemic has been exceptionally hard on businesses and forced many to close down for good. Amie Chapman, Owner of Modern Designs Salon in West Suffield has felt the effects of this with her own business and has been able to persevere through the tough times.

Despite this, she does recognize that other small businesses may not be so lucky. Amie has been kind in featuring various artists on the walls of her salon as a gallery in hopes of bringing in sales for those artists in a time where it might be a struggle to sell their art.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.