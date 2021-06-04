FOX61 Student News: Center Stage Community Theatre

Center Stage also has an education center for young children to express their creativity.

SHELTON, Conn. — Story by Daniella Berry, Marissa Manzo, Ethan Oko, Padin Larkin, Olivia Jansen Shelton Intermediate School

Lights, curtain, music. These are words that are heard over and over again at Center Stage, Shelton's premiere theater for aspiring actors and actresses. Center Stage is a non-profit business that started in 2005 by Gary and Fran Scarpa and now produces over 5 shows per year, using the talents of the local community.

Thirteen-year-old Marissa Manzo is a veteran at Center Stage and has done over 15 shows, and has recently landed the part of Mrs. Peacock in Clue. "Well in my first production I was really nervous but they really helped me build my confidence and talking to people and how to do that."

Center Stage also has an education center for young children to express their creativity. Center Stage Theatre Education Center provides classes such as Acting 101, Intro to Musical Theatre Dance and The Basics of Theatre.

Michael Tartaglia has now recently joined Center Stage and is the interim education director. "I am the director of education and I oversee all the classes, the teachers and the students."

By producing local community theatre, Center Stage is helping both kids and adults express themselves and show their true talent. Reporting for Fox Student News I am Daniella Berry.

