FOX61 Student News: Circle of Care

From Wilton High School

WILTON, Conn. — Story by David Unruh

Dealing with hardship of a child having cancer is unimaginable for some. For Liz Salguero, it was life.

Liz Salguero is the president and cofounder of the Circle of Care organization, and made it her mission to create an organization to help families go through the difficult process that her family went through when her son was diagnosed with cancer.

Circle of Care, supports families of children with cancer, believes that kids need more than medicine to heal. Their goal is to provide emotional and financial assistance to children and families from the day of diagnosis, through treatment, and beyond.

Circle of Care even provided more than $300,000 in direct financial assistance in 2020.

On May 1st the Circle of Care organization will hold their seventh annual 5k your way against cancer.

This year the 5k is virtual and participants can do whatever activity, run, walk or cycle, to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. So, get some fresh air and join Circle of Care to raise awareness. To sign up visit their website https://thecircleofcare.org/.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.