FOX61 Student News: Got College? Making The Choice

While Seniors are in the midst of picking the right school for them and their family, cost will play a large factor.

CROMWELL, Conn — Story by Vanessa Stolstajner and Rebecca Calafiore / Cromwell High School

As 2020 approaches, high school Seniors everywhere are busy completing college applications and the challenge of making college decisions.

Two year school? Four year school? Community College? How am I going to pay for it?

Seniors have been receiving assistance from their school guidance counselors, parents, and peers during the college decision process.

While Seniors are in the midst of picking the right school for them and their family, cost will play a large factor into post-high school plans for graduating students. 57% of families who borrow money to pay for college, intended it to be part of the plan as the college decision approached.