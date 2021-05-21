FOX61 Student News: Community Coming Together Through Puzzle Pieces

People, young and old, designed pieces of a puzzle that would hang in the window of area downtown businesses.

NORWICH, Conn — Story by Sam Frawley NFA

During the COVID pandemic, Norwich, like many towns across Connecticut, lost its sense of community due to the lack of in person events and activities.

Seeing the need to bring people together, two NFA students took initiative and started the “Piece of Norwich” project to rejuvenate the community.

People, young and old, designed pieces of a puzzle that would hang in the window of area downtown businesses. While the girls were faced with challenges due to COVID restrictions, the word got out and over 700 pieces were collected.

