FOX61 Student News: Bus driver shortage impacts students in Cromwell

Due to bus routes being combined, some kids are getting home from school hours late.

Story by Timothy Daly Cromwell High School

The national bus shortage continues to cause problems for Connecticut schools.

The vaccine mandate put in place on September 27th did not cause the complete disaster that many had anticipated, but it has made sure the shortage has not gotten better.

This shortage has presented problems with getting kids to and from school on time. Due to bus routes being combined, some kids are getting home from school hours late. There have also been problems with getting kids to athletic events.

Kelly Maher, the Athletic Director at Cromwell High School, said “It’s impacted our ability to get buses, especially on Wednesdays and Fridays right now, and so were being creative in how we get our students to other events.” A bus driver who would like to go unnamed about this situation, due to his fear of repercussions at his job, declined to appear on camera. He said that the driver shortage was due to the fact that they are underpaid, and have poor hours.

The shortage has impacted his work load, changing his morning run from 28 students to 60. In the coming months the bus shortage does not look to get much better.

Becoming a bus driver is a tedious process taking several weeks. This process has made sure any new applicants won’t start driving anytime soon. There is some optimism that the shortage could improve. Due to many school bus drivers being retirees the approval of vaccines for younger children could encourage them to come back to work.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.